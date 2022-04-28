Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCA training (b-roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish 

    355th Wing

    A wide-spread group of U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 355th Wing received a rendition of the multi-capable Airmen training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 28, 2022. The 355th Wing, as an Air Combat Command Lead Wing, conducts regular MCA training to ensure these Airmen are prepared to take on any task or situation they may encounter while downrange.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 19:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 843460
    VIRIN: 220428-F-CL785-002
    Filename: DOD_108979824
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCA training (b-roll), by SrA Kaitlyn Ergish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    readiness
    355th Wing
    Dynamic Wing
    Multi-capable Airmen
    Lead Wing Concept
    MCA training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT