Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New York Foreign Press Center Briefing with Amb. Linda Thomas-Greenfield: Launch of the Days of Action on Global Food Security

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State         

    New York Foreign Press Center Briefing with Amb. Linda Thomas-Greenfield: Launch of the Days of Action on Global Food Security.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2022
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 17:04
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 843454
    Filename: DOD_108979614
    Length: 00:23:36
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    New York Foreign Press Center Briefing
    Amb. Linda Thomas

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT