Sgt. Harper Pitts, a best warrior competitor from 5th Armored Brigade, discusses the Confidence Course event of the First Army Best Warrior Competition May 11, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The winner of the competition will represent First Army in the U.S. Army Forces Command best warrior competition. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)