Staff Sgt. Daeyvon Jones, a best warrior competitor from 188th Infantry Brigade, discusses the Confidence Course event of the First Army Best Warrior Competition May 11, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The winner of the competition will represent First Army in the U.S. Army Forces Command best warrior competition. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)
05.11.2022
05.16.2022
|Video Productions
|843449
|220511-A-FK859-882
|DOD_108979530
|00:00:44
FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|0
|0
