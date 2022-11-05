Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 ARNG Region 1 Best Warrior Competition Day Three B-Roll

    CAPE COD, MA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Video by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello 

    130th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S Army National Guard soldiers from across New England completed a 12 mile ruck march, qualified on the M17 service pistol and conducted a stress shoot with an M4 carbine as part of the 2022 U.S. Army National Guard Region One Best Warrior Competition at Joint Base Cape Cod, Massachusetts, May 11, 2022 (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 15:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 843441
    VIRIN: 220516-Z-QC464-1001
    Filename: DOD_108979373
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: CAPE COD, MA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 ARNG Region 1 Best Warrior Competition Day Three B-Roll, by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Connecticut Army National Guard
    CTARNG
    Connecticut's Home Team
    CT Army Guard
    CT Guard
    2022 Army National Guard Region One Best Warrior Competition

