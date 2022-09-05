2022 ARNG Region 1 Best Warrior Competition Day One B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/843439" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S Army National Guard soldiers from across New England conducted the Army Combat Water Survival Test as part of the 2022 U.S. Army National Guard Region One Best Warrior Competition at the United States Coast Guard Academy, New London, Connecticut, May 9, 2022 (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello).