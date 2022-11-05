2022 ARNG Region 1 Best Warrior Competition Day Three B-Roll

U.S Army National Guard soldiers from across New England completed a 12 mile ruck march, qualified on the M17 service pistol and conducted a stress shoot with an M4 carbine as part of the 2022 U.S. Army National Guard Region One Best Warrior Competition at Joint Base Cape Cod, Massachusetts, May 11, 2022 (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello).
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2022 15:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|843431
|VIRIN:
|220516-Z-QC464-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108979321
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|CAPE COD, MA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
