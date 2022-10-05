U.S Army National Guard soldiers from across New England practiced tactical combat casualty care measures, called in a nine-line MEDEVAC, responded to a simulated chemical weapon attack and disassembled and reassembled an M249 Squad Automatic Weapon as part of the 2022 U.S. Army National Guard Region One Best Warrior Competition at Stones Ranch Military Reservation, East Lyme, Connecticut, May 10, 2022 (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Matthew Lucibello).
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2022 15:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|843429
|VIRIN:
|220513-Z-QC464-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108979319
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|EAST LYME, CT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2022 ARNG Region 1 Best Warrior Competition Day Two B-Roll, by SGT Matthew Lucibello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT