U.S. Customs and Border Protection recently released the 2021 Report on Internal Investigations and Employee Accountability which details how CBP takes action to ensure the integrity of it workforce.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2022 15:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|843428
|VIRIN:
|220516-H-D0456-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108979316
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CBP Reports 03: CBP's 2021 Internal Investigations and Employee Accountability Report, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT