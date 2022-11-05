Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Campaign to Connect 2022

    JUNEAU, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Ali Blackburn 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Video shows U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Nathan Moore, the 17th District Commander, (left) and U.S. Coast Guard Master Chief Petty Officer Phillip Waldron, the 17th District Command Master Chief (right), who are both highlighting the "Campaign to Connect," which focuses on rebuilding personal connections for the purpose of quality of life improvement.

    Alaska
    Juneau
    Coast Guard
    Rear Adm. Nathan Moore
    Campaign to Connect
    PersonalConnections
    Master Chief Petty Officer Phillip Waldron

