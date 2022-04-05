Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reserve Leadership Discusses Suicide Prevention

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Delacruz, Cpl. Jonathan Gonzalez and Cpl. James Stanfield

    Marine Forces Reserve

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. William E. Souza III, the commanding general of 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve, speaks about suicide prevention at Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans, May 4, 2022. Depression and suicide are serious issues proven to potentially effect any service member, regardless of rank, across all branches. The effort to raise awareness to these issues, recognize when someone needs help, having the courage to speak up if needed, as well as proactively showcase the resources available to combat these unfortunate, but treatable feelings of despair, are a year-round effort and everyone's responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. James Stanfield, Cpl. Jonathan L. Gonzalez, and Lance Cpl. Jennifer Delacruz)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 15:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 843424
    VIRIN: 220504-M-BD822-0001
    Filename: DOD_108979208
    Length: 00:03:50
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 

    This work, Reserve Leadership Discusses Suicide Prevention, by LCpl Jennifer Delacruz, Cpl Jonathan Gonzalez and Cpl James Stanfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    suicide prevention
    USMC
    4th MLG
    MARFORRES
    HQMC

