U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. William E. Souza III, the commanding general of 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve, speaks about suicide prevention at Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans, May 4, 2022. Depression and suicide are serious issues proven to potentially effect any service member, regardless of rank, across all branches. The effort to raise awareness to these issues, recognize when someone needs help, having the courage to speak up if needed, as well as proactively showcase the resources available to combat these unfortunate, but treatable feelings of despair, are a year-round effort and everyone's responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. James Stanfield, Cpl. Jonathan L. Gonzalez, and Lance Cpl. Jennifer Delacruz)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2022 15:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|843424
|VIRIN:
|220504-M-BD822-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108979208
|Length:
|00:03:50
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Reserve Leadership Discusses Suicide Prevention, by LCpl Jennifer Delacruz, Cpl Jonathan Gonzalez and Cpl James Stanfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT