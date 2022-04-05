Reserve Leadership Discusses Suicide Prevention

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/843424" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. William E. Souza III, the commanding general of 4th Marine Logistics Group, Marine Forces Reserve, speaks about suicide prevention at Marine Corps Support Facility New Orleans, May 4, 2022. Depression and suicide are serious issues proven to potentially effect any service member, regardless of rank, across all branches. The effort to raise awareness to these issues, recognize when someone needs help, having the courage to speak up if needed, as well as proactively showcase the resources available to combat these unfortunate, but treatable feelings of despair, are a year-round effort and everyone's responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. James Stanfield, Cpl. Jonathan L. Gonzalez, and Lance Cpl. Jennifer Delacruz)