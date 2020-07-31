Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Desiree Hartsell, "Why I Instruct"

    MO, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Benari Poulten 

    80th Training Command (Reserve)

    Here is why U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Desiree Hartsell, a 12N Horizontal Construction Engineer instructor, serves in the 80th Training Command. Join our instructor team! For info on available opportunities, contact your local career counselor or the 80th's counselor at 910-656-0907.

    Date Taken: 07.31.2020
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 14:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 843422
    VIRIN: 200731-A-PZ247-093
    Filename: DOD_108979203
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: MO, US

    Army Reserve
    80th Training Command
    102d Training Division

