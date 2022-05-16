Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNIC FY20, FY21 Enterprise Sailors of the Year encourage 1 Small Act

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2022

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Brian Morales, Lt. Clara Navarro, Coleen San Nicolas-Perez and Destiny Sibert

    Commander, Navy Installations Command

    Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) FY20 and FY21 Sailors of the Year Chief Master-at-Arms Erin Ripley and Master-at-Arms 1st Class Brian Allocca encourage personnel to take 1 Small Act in suicide prevention at CNIC Headquarter on board the historic Washington Navy Yard. (U.S. Navy video by CNIC Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2022
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 14:45
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 843419
    VIRIN: 220516-N-N0520-0001
    Filename: DOD_108979143
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    This work, CNIC FY20, FY21 Enterprise Sailors of the Year encourage 1 Small Act, by CPO Brian Morales, LT Clara Navarro, Coleen San Nicolas-Perez and Destiny Sibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    suicide prevention
    CNIC
    Navy Installations Command
    Family
    1 Small Act
    People First

