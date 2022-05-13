2022 Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Field Medical Badge event held at Fort McCoy, WI

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Reserve hosts it's first Expert Soldier Badge event at Fort McCoy, WI. The ESB tests a Soldier's performance in physical fitness and warfighting tasks. Of six ESB graduates, three are Army Reserve Soldiers. All Soldiers are able to compete for the ESB, with the exception of 68W (combat medic specialist), 11 series (infantry), and 18 series (Special Forces).