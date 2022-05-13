Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Field Medical Badge event held at Fort McCoy, WI

    UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Video by Sgt. Maria Elena Casneiro, Staff Sgt. David Graves, Calvin Reimold and 2nd Lt. Timothy Yao

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    U.S. Army Reserve hosts it's first Expert Soldier Badge event at Fort McCoy, WI. The ESB tests a Soldier's performance in physical fitness and warfighting tasks. Of six ESB graduates, three are Army Reserve Soldiers. All Soldiers are able to compete for the ESB, with the exception of 68W (combat medic specialist), 11 series (infantry), and 18 series (Special Forces).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 14:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 843405
    VIRIN: 220513-A-MC113-004
    Filename: DOD_108979044
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Field Medical Badge event held at Fort McCoy, WI, by SGT Maria Elena Casneiro, SSG David Graves, Calvin Reimold and 2LT Timothy Yao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Army Reserve
    Warfighter
    Fort McCoy
    ESB
    EFMB

