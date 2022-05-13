2022 Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Field Medical Badge event held at Fort McCoy, WI

U.S. Army Reserve hosts it's first Expert Soldier Badge event at Fort McCoy, WI. The ESB tests a Soldier's performance in physical fitness and warfighting tasks. Of six ESB graduates, three are Army Reserve Soldiers. All Soldiers are able to compete for the ESB, with the exception of 68W (combat medic specialist), 11 series (infantry), and 18 series (Special Forces).
