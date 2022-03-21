Members of Space Delta 4 illustrate the capabilities of the newest Space Based Infrared System Geosynchronus Earth Orbit satellite (SBIRS GEO-5) Feb. 4, 2022 on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo. This was signified by Space Systems Command (SSC) formally transferring the satellite to Space Operations Command during the Operational Acceptance ceremony. SBIRS GEO-5 is the fifth of six SBIRS GEO satellites delivered by SSC and Lockheed Martin, with DEL 4's very own 2nd Space Warning Squadron now operating the satellite. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Joshua T. Crossman)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2022 13:58
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|843403
|VIRIN:
|220321-X-DR389-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108979041
|Length:
|00:03:32
|Location:
|AURORA, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SBIRS GEO-5 Operationally Accepted, by SrA Joshua Crossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT