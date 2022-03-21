SBIRS GEO-5 Operationally Accepted

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of Space Delta 4 illustrate the capabilities of the newest Space Based Infrared System Geosynchronus Earth Orbit satellite (SBIRS GEO-5) Feb. 4, 2022 on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo. This was signified by Space Systems Command (SSC) formally transferring the satellite to Space Operations Command during the Operational Acceptance ceremony. SBIRS GEO-5 is the fifth of six SBIRS GEO satellites delivered by SSC and Lockheed Martin, with DEL 4's very own 2nd Space Warning Squadron now operating the satellite. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Joshua T. Crossman)