Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SBIRS GEO-5 Operationally Accepted

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Joshua Crossman 

    Buckley Garrison

    Members of Space Delta 4 illustrate the capabilities of the newest Space Based Infrared System Geosynchronus Earth Orbit satellite (SBIRS GEO-5) Feb. 4, 2022 on Buckley Space Force Base, Colo. This was signified by Space Systems Command (SSC) formally transferring the satellite to Space Operations Command during the Operational Acceptance ceremony. SBIRS GEO-5 is the fifth of six SBIRS GEO satellites delivered by SSC and Lockheed Martin, with DEL 4's very own 2nd Space Warning Squadron now operating the satellite. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Joshua T. Crossman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2022
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 13:58
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 843403
    VIRIN: 220321-X-DR389-1001
    Filename: DOD_108979041
    Length: 00:03:32
    Location: AURORA, CO, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SBIRS GEO-5 Operationally Accepted, by SrA Joshua Crossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Missile Warning
    United States Space Force
    Space Operations Command
    Space Delta 4
    Space Systems Command
    SBIRS GEO5

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT