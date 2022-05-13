Fort Hood People First Center Officially Opens

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



British Army Maj. Gen. Michael Keating, the deputy commander for support of III Corps and Fort Hood, talks about the importance of the People First Center during the ribbon cutting event at the People First Center in Fort Hood, Texas, May 13, 2022.