British Army Maj. Gen. Michael Keating, the deputy commander for support of III Corps and Fort Hood, talks about the importance of the People First Center during the ribbon cutting event at the People First Center in Fort Hood, Texas, May 13, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2022 13:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|843387
|VIRIN:
|220513-A-QC081-543
|Filename:
|DOD_108978891
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Fort Hood People First Center Officially Opens, by SPC Logan Ludwig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT