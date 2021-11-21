Marne Week Fight Night Boxing

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. service members compete in Fight Night boxing during Marne Week on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 15, 2021. During Marne Week, Dogface Soldiers from throughout the Division participated in athletics and sports to build team cohesion and competitive spirit, including softball, basketball, volleyball, soccer, flag football, tug-of-war, swimming, combatives, crossfit, and the Marne Mudder. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Savannah Roy)



