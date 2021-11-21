Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marne Week Fight Night Boxing

    GA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2021

    Video by Sgt. Savannah Roy 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. service members compete in Fight Night boxing during Marne Week on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 15, 2021. During Marne Week, Dogface Soldiers from throughout the Division participated in athletics and sports to build team cohesion and competitive spirit, including softball, basketball, volleyball, soccer, flag football, tug-of-war, swimming, combatives, crossfit, and the Marne Mudder. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Savannah Roy)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 12:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: GA, US

    This work, Marne Week Fight Night Boxing, by SGT Savannah Roy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    boxing
    Fight Night
    ROTM
    MarneWeek
    MW21

