U.S. service members compete in Fight Night boxing during Marne Week on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 15, 2021. During Marne Week, Dogface Soldiers from throughout the Division participated in athletics and sports to build team cohesion and competitive spirit, including softball, basketball, volleyball, soccer, flag football, tug-of-war, swimming, combatives, crossfit, and the Marne Mudder. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Savannah Roy)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2022 12:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|843385
|VIRIN:
|211115-A-CE555-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108978802
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Marne Week Fight Night Boxing, by SGT Savannah Roy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
