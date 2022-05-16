Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Civil Engineers Memorial Dedication Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    05.16.2022

    Video by Megan Bisson 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    On 04 May, the Air Force Civil Engineer Memorial Committee and the RED HORSE and Prime BEEF Association unveiled a powerful emblem to the CE community. Standing tall on the same grounds as the National Museum of the Air Force, the CE Memorial will serve as a tribute to past, present, and future Airmen Engineers. With a symbol of the same winged compass and gear Airmen Engineers don on their uniforms; engraved messaging saluting our RED HORSE and Prime BEEF units; and a map distinguishing where we have made their mark around the world – the memorial highlights the diverse history and strides made by all Airmen Engineers despite the challenges we have faced.

    Whether it’s planning, designing, building, protecting, recovering, or sustaining installations, the perseverance and accomplishments of our Airmen Engineers do not go unnoticed. As a community, we are committed to celebrating and capturing future milestones made by our very own across installations. We thank our Airmen Engineers for supporting the CE mission and projection of airpower anytime, anywhere.

    Location: US

    This work, Air Force Civil Engineers Memorial Dedication Ceremony, by Megan Bisson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

