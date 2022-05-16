Air Force Civil Engineers Memorial Dedication Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On 04 May, the Air Force Civil Engineer Memorial Committee and the RED HORSE and Prime BEEF Association unveiled a powerful emblem to the CE community. Standing tall on the same grounds as the National Museum of the Air Force, the CE Memorial will serve as a tribute to past, present, and future Airmen Engineers. With a symbol of the same winged compass and gear Airmen Engineers don on their uniforms; engraved messaging saluting our RED HORSE and Prime BEEF units; and a map distinguishing where we have made their mark around the world – the memorial highlights the diverse history and strides made by all Airmen Engineers despite the challenges we have faced.



Whether it’s planning, designing, building, protecting, recovering, or sustaining installations, the perseverance and accomplishments of our Airmen Engineers do not go unnoticed. As a community, we are committed to celebrating and capturing future milestones made by our very own across installations. We thank our Airmen Engineers for supporting the CE mission and projection of airpower anytime, anywhere.