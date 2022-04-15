A day at U.S. Coast Guard Station Oswego

OSWEGO, N.Y. — Members of U.S. Coast Guard Station Oswego conducting training exercises, preparing a meal and responding to a case, here, April 15, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2022 11:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|843376
|VIRIN:
|220415-G-KY623-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108978629
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|OSWEGO, NY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
