Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A day at U.S. Coast Guard Station Oswego

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OSWEGO, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    OSWEGO, N.Y. — Members of U.S. Coast Guard Station Oswego conducting training exercises, preparing a meal and responding to a case, here, April 15, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Omar Faba)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 11:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 843376
    VIRIN: 220415-G-KY623-1001
    Filename: DOD_108978629
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: OSWEGO, NY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A day at U.S. Coast Guard Station Oswego, by PO3 Omar Faba, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    New York
    Coast Guard
    Tow
    B-Roll
    Station Oswego

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT