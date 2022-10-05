Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tactical Combat Casualty Care training - Tradewinds 2022

    BELMOPAN, BELIZE

    05.10.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel James Lanari 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East - (Reserve)

    BELMOPAN, Belize (May 10, 2022) United States Marines assigned to 3rd battalion 25th Marines, right, works alongside Mexican Naval Infantry Corps Marines and St. Lucia Special Service Unit members during Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training at the Belmopan Police Training Academy during Exercise Tradewinds 2022, May 10, 2022. Tradewinds 2022 is a multinational exercise designed to expand the Caribbean region’s capability to mitigate, plan for, and respond to crises; increase regional training capacity and interoperability; develop new and refine existing standard operating procedures (SOPs); enhance ability to defend exclusive economic zones (EEZ); and promote human rights and adherence to shared international norms and values; fully integrate women into defense, peace and security missions; and increase maritime domain awareness to deter illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing activities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel James Lanari/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: BELMOPAN, BZ 

    This work, Tactical Combat Casualty Care training - Tradewinds 2022, by PO1 Daniel James Lanari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Interoperability
    Belize
    Daniel James Lanari
    Tradewinds22
    TRADEWINDS2022
    TW22

