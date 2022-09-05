Medical Evacuation Training During Tradewinds 2022

BELIZE CITY, Belize (May 9, 2022) U.S. Army Medical Helocopter assigned to 1st Battalion 228th Aviation Regiment Joint Task Force Bravo, conduct a medical evacuation exercise over Belize City, Belize during exercise Tradewinds 2022, May 9, 2022. Tradewinds 2022 is a multinational exercise designed to expand the Caribbean region’s capability to mitigate, plan for, and respond to crises; increase regional training capacity and interoperability; develop new and refine existing standard operating procedures (SOPs); enhance ability to defend exclusive economic zones (EEZ); and promote human rights and adherence to shared international norms and values. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel James Lanari/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2022 11:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|843373
|VIRIN:
|220509-N-FV745-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108978542
|Length:
|00:08:23
|Location:
|BZ
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
