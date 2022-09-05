Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    Medical Evacuation Training During Tradewinds 2022

    BELIZE

    05.09.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel James Lanari 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East - (Reserve)

    BELIZE CITY, Belize (May 9, 2022) U.S. Army Medical Helocopter assigned to 1st Battalion 228th Aviation Regiment Joint Task Force Bravo, conduct a medical evacuation exercise over Belize City, Belize during exercise Tradewinds 2022, May 9, 2022. Tradewinds 2022 is a multinational exercise designed to expand the Caribbean region’s capability to mitigate, plan for, and respond to crises; increase regional training capacity and interoperability; develop new and refine existing standard operating procedures (SOPs); enhance ability to defend exclusive economic zones (EEZ); and promote human rights and adherence to shared international norms and values. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel James Lanari/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 11:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 843373
    VIRIN: 220509-N-FV745-1001
    Filename: DOD_108978542
    Length: 00:08:23
    Location: BZ

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medical Evacuation Training During Tradewinds 2022, by PO1 Daniel James Lanari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Interoperability
    Belize
    Daniel James Lanari
    Tradewinds22
    TRADEWINDS2022
    TW22

