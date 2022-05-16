On this episode of the Marne Minute, emergency planning officer Beau Bradley with Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield's Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization, and Security shares what to do to get ready for coastal Georgia's hurricane season.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2022 09:06
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|843357
|VIRIN:
|220516-O-WJ404-049
|Filename:
|DOD_108978383
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|High-Res. Downloads:
This work, Marne Minute - Hurricane Season, by Kevin Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
