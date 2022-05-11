Paratroopers from various NATO Allies exercise in North Macedonia

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A field of red poppies made the perfect landing spot for hundreds of Italian paratroopers during an exercise in North Macedonia.

NATO Allies have been taking part in an exercise hosted among others by NATO’s newest member, North Macedonia. Swift Response 22 is a US Army-led exercise involving paratroopers from various NATO countries. One part of the training saw Italian paratroopers jump out of US C-130 airplanes and land in a field of red poppies.

Swift Response 22 runs from 5 to 24 May. Other parts of the exercise are taking place in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Poland and Slovenia.

The footage includes shots of French, Italian and UK troops plus US Chinook and Black Hawk helicopters and C-130 aircraft. It also includes soundbites from Brigadier Nick Cowley, Commander of 16 Air Assault Brigade Combat Team, British Army.



Transcript

--SHOTLIST--

(00:00) VARIOUS SHOTS – US ARMY CHINOOK HELICOPTERS APPROACHING A LANDING IN KRIVOLAK TRAINING AREA

(00:30) WIDE SHOT - FRENCH TROOPS DEPLOYING FROM US ARMY CHINOOK HELICOPTER

(00:48) WIDE SHOT - FRENCH TROOPS WITH WEAPONS RAISED AND FIRING, ADVANCING ACROSS OPEN TERRAIN

(00:54) CLOSE SHOT – UK TROOPS WALKING ACROSS OPEN TERRAIN

(01:07) WIDE SHOT - US ARMY BLACK HAWK HELICOPTERS FLYING OVER KRIVOLAK TRAINING AREA

(01:16) WIDE SHOT - US ARMY BLACK HAWK HELICOPTERS APPROACH A LANDING IN KRIVOLAK TRAINING AREA

(01:26) WIDE SHOT - US ARMY CHINOOK HELICOPTERS FLYING OVER KRIVOLAK TRAINING AREA

(01:30) WIDE SHOT - US ARMY BLACK HAWK HELICOPTERS FLYING OVER KRIVOLAK TRAINING AREA

(01:34) VARIOUS SHOTS - US ARMY C-130 AIRPLANES FLYING OVER KRIVOLAK TRAINING AREA

(01:48) VARIOUS SHOTS - ITALIAN PARATROOPERS DROPPING FROM US ARMY C-130 AIRPLANES OVER KRIVOLAK TRAINING AREA

(02:26) VARIOUS SHOTS - ITALIAN PARATROOPERS DROPPING INTO KRIVOLAK TRAINING AREA

(03:04) VARIOUS SHOTS - ITALIAN PARATROOPERS WALKING THROUGH KRIVOLAK TRAINING AREA

(03:38) VARIOUS SHOTS - ITALIAN PARATROOPERS CROSSING RIVER USING INFLATABLE BOATS AT KRIVOLAK TRAINING AREA

(04:00) US A-10 THUNDERBOLT FLYING OVERHEAD AT KRIVOLAK TRAINING AREA

(04:04) US APACHE HELICOPTER FLYING OVERHEAD AT KRIVOLAK TRAINING AREA

(04:13) VARIOUS SLOW-MOTION SHOTS (NO SOUND) - US BLACKHAWK MEDICAL LIFT HELICOPTER TAKING OFF

(04:30) SLOW-MOTION SHOT (NO SOUND) - US ARMY CHINOOK HOVERING IN AIR

(04:40) SLOW-MOTION SHOT (NO SOUND) - US BLACKHAWK MEDICAL LIFT HELICOPTER HOVERING IN AIR





(04:47) VARIOUS DRONE SHOTS (NO SOUND) – ITALIAN PARATROOPERS CROSSING RIVER

(05:03) VARIOUS DRONE SHOTS (NO SOUND) – NORTH MACEDONIA SCENERY

(05:23) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) – BRIGADIER NICK COWLEY, COMMANDER OF 16 AIR ASSAULT BRIGADE COMBAT TEAM, BRITISH ARMY

“So North Macedonia is really important for us because it’s the newest NATO Ally. We’ve come here to train as 16 Air Assault Brigade from the British Army because they offer a very extensive training area, to reassure them that they are absolutely part of NATO, that we will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with them. And it’s also been a place to convene eight different nations to train together in this space so I think it’s a really powerful message, training in North Macedonia.”

(05:51) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) – BRIGADIER NICK COWLEY, COMMANDER OF 16 AIR ASSAULT BRIGADE COMBAT TEAM, BRITISH ARMY

“So I think there’s two layers of it, one of it’s been a demonstration of NATO power and NATO coming together and the countries working together, the second bit of it I think is showing at the tactical level, how we’re able to layer what we call ‘ISTAR’ so the eye in the sky with fixed-wing aircraft, with helicopters, with troops on the ground – and bringing all those things together at a point of our choosing and that really is what makes military power potent when you can layer them together in a space and time of your own choosing.”



--ENDS--



