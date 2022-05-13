Spartan Paratroopers conduct live fire ranges in Norway during SR22

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/843351" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Spartan Paratroopers assigned to 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Brigade (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, conduct a live fire range to sharpen collective fires skills during Swift Response 22, 13 May, 2022.



Swift Response is an annual multinational training exercise, which takes place in Eastern Europe, the Arctic High North, Baltics and Balkans during the month of May.



The exercise enables the U.S. and its allies the ability to present combat credible joint forces in Europe and Africa by enhancing readiness through scalable airborne operations.