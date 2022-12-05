Djibouti Minister of Labor Visits Camp Lemonnier

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (May 12, 2022) U.S. Navy Capt. Brian Iber, commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), and the Hon. Omar Abdi Said, Djibouti Minister of Labor, and members of their staffs stand for a group photo at CLDJ, May 12. Mr. Said toured work locations, spoke with Djiboutians who work on CLDJ, and met senior leadership for CLDJ and Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)