Djibouti Minister of Labor Visits Camp Lemonnier

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (May 12, 2022) U.S. Navy Capt. Brian Iber, commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), and the Hon. Omar Abdi Said, Djibouti Minister of Labor, and members of their staffs stand for a group photo at CLDJ, May 12. Mr. Said toured work locations, spoke with Djiboutians who work on CLDJ, and met senior leadership for CLDJ and Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Christopher Previc)
|05.12.2022
|05.16.2022 07:21
|B-Roll
|843350
|220512-N-AE068-0110
|DOD_108978341
|00:04:14
|DJ
|1
|1
