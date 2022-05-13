Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4-25 conducts live fire ranges during Swift Response 22

    NORWAY

    05.13.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ian Morales 

    4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Spartan Paratroopers assigned to 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Brigade (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, conduct a live fire range to sharpen collective fires skills during Swift Response 22, 13 May, 2022.

    Swift Response is an annual multinational training exercise, which takes place in Eastern Europe, the Arctic High North, Baltics and Balkans during the month of May.

    The exercise enables the U.S. and its allies the ability to present combat credible joint forces in Europe and Africa by enhancing readiness through scalable airborne operations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.16.2022 04:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 843345
    VIRIN: 220513-A-CB603-001
    Filename: DOD_108978154
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: NO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4-25 conducts live fire ranges during Swift Response 22, by SSG Ian Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Arctic
    4-25
    Stronger Together
    swiftresponse
    Swift Response

