    18th LRS performs hot pit refuel

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.13.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels management flight perform a hot pit refuel at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 13, 2022. Recently applied to the KC-135 Stratotanker, hot pit refueling is an essential practice that utilizes speed, innovation and the expertise of 18th LRS fuels personnel. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.15.2022 21:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 843326
    VIRIN: 220116-F-IK699-001
    Filename: DOD_108977875
    Length: 00:03:30
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th LRS performs hot pit refuel, by SrA Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

