During #MonthOfTheMilitaryCaregiver, we are highlighting some of our community members who demonstrate care for others and desire to connect.
In this video miniseries, titled “Camp Zama Cares,” we want to showcase how these caregivers at Camp Zama are contributing to the Army’s top priority of “People First.”
Today, we’d like to introduce Lucinda Ward, the Relocation Readiness program manager at Army Community Service!
#PeopleFirst
This work, "Camp Zama Cares" - Lucinda Ward, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
