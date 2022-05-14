114th's Heritage Jet visits 2022 Ellsworth Air and Space Show

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 114th Fighter Wing’s 75th Anniversary Heritage Jet was on static display at the 2022 Ellsworth Air & Space Show, May 14 & 15. The recently painted F-16 Fighting Falcon’s heritage theme consists of many elements to honor its 75 years of combat air power including the #53 on the left and right fins to highlight the original tail number of SDANG Founder, WWII Ace and Medal of Honor recipient, Joe Foss. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Olson/Released)