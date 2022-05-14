114th's Heritage Jet visits 2022 Ellsworth Air and Space Show

The 114th Fighter Wing’s 75th Anniversary Heritage Jet was on static display at the 2022 Ellsworth Air & Space Show, May 14 & 15. The recently painted F-16 Fighting Falcon’s heritage theme consists of many elements to honor its 75 years of combat air power including the #53 on the left and right fins to highlight the original tail number of SDANG Founder, WWII Ace and Medal of Honor recipient, Joe Foss. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Olson/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2022 16:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|843316
|VIRIN:
|220514-F-LQ671-346
|Filename:
|DOD_108977684
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|SD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
