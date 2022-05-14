Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    114th's Heritage Jet visits 2022 Ellsworth Air and Space Show

    SD, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Luke Olson 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 114th Fighter Wing’s 75th Anniversary Heritage Jet was on static display at the 2022 Ellsworth Air & Space Show, May 14 & 15. The recently painted F-16 Fighting Falcon’s heritage theme consists of many elements to honor its 75 years of combat air power including the #53 on the left and right fins to highlight the original tail number of SDANG Founder, WWII Ace and Medal of Honor recipient, Joe Foss. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Olson/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2022
    Date Posted: 05.15.2022 16:48
    This work, 114th's Heritage Jet visits 2022 Ellsworth Air and Space Show, by TSgt Luke Olson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    114th Fighter Wing
    Heritage jet
    EllsworthAirShow
    75thAFAnniversary
    EllsworthAirandSpaceShow

