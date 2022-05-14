Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    166th Airlift Wing Jet Propulsions Section Replaces Aircraft Engine

    NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Mackenzie Snyder 

    166th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs

    Members of the 166th Maintenance Squadron install a new engine for a C-130 Hercules aircraft at the New Castle Air Nationa Guard Base, Del., May 14, 2022. Keeping the aircraft's maintenance up to date is important for continuing the 166th Airlift Wing's C-130 mission. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Mackenzie Snyder)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2022
    Date Posted: 05.15.2022 15:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 843312
    VIRIN: 220515-Z-MS999-1001
    Filename: DOD_108977422
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: NEW CASTLE, DE, US 

