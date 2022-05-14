Members of the 166th Maintenance Squadron install a new engine for a C-130 Hercules aircraft at the New Castle Air Nationa Guard Base, Del., May 14, 2022. Keeping the aircraft's maintenance up to date is important for continuing the 166th Airlift Wing's C-130 mission. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Mackenzie Snyder)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2022 15:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|843312
|VIRIN:
|220515-Z-MS999-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108977422
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|NEW CASTLE, DE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 166th Airlift Wing Jet Propulsions Section Replaces Aircraft Engine, by A1C Mackenzie Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
