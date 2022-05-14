166th Airlift Wing Jet Propulsions Section Replaces Aircraft Engine

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/843312" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the 166th Maintenance Squadron install a new engine for a C-130 Hercules aircraft at the New Castle Air Nationa Guard Base, Del., May 14, 2022. Keeping the aircraft's maintenance up to date is important for continuing the 166th Airlift Wing's C-130 mission. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Mackenzie Snyder)