    Public Order B-ROLL

    BELMOPAN, BELIZE

    05.11.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Paul Cox 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East - (Reserve)

    BELMOPAN, Belize (May 11, 2022) Police officers and service members from various partnering nations conduct public order and counter petrol bomb training, led by the Royal Bermuda Regiment, at the Belmopan Police Training Academy during Exercise Tradewinds 2022, May 11, 2022. Tradewinds 2022 is a multinational exercise designed to expand the Caribbean region’s capability to mitigate, plan for, and respond to crises; increase regional training capacity and interoperability; develop new and refine existing standard operating procedures (SOPs); enhance ability to defend exclusive economic zones (EEZ); and promote human rights and adherence to shared international norms and values; fully integrate women into defense, peace and security missions; and increase maritime domain awareness to deter illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing activities. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Paul Cox/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.15.2022 14:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 843306
    VIRIN: 220511-N-OS043-0003
    PIN: 2003
    Filename: DOD_108977279
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: BELMOPAN, BZ 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Public Order B-ROLL, by PO1 Paul Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Belize
    Tradewinds
    NPASE East
    Belmopan
    Tradewinds 2022
    Public Order Training

