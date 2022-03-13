Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maryland Best Warrior Competition 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MIDDLE RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Danielle Lofton 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    The Maryland Army National Guard hosted their annual Best Warrior Competition from March 10-13, 2022 at Aberdeen Proving Ground - South in Edgewood and H. Steven Blum Military Reservation in Glen Arm. Throughout the competition, service members from the Maryland Army National Guard and the Estonian Defence Force were tested on their knowledge of essential soldier skills along with mental and physical limits during the competition events that included a ruck march, a warrior task lane, a stress shoot event, obstacle course, and an appearance board. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff. Sgt. Danielle Lofton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.15.2022 13:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 843305
    VIRIN: 220313-F-HD161-784
    Filename: DOD_108977201
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: MIDDLE RIVER, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maryland Best Warrior Competition 2022, by SSgt Danielle Lofton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior
    Maryland National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT