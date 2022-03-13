Maryland Best Warrior Competition 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/843305" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Maryland Army National Guard hosted their annual Best Warrior Competition from March 10-13, 2022 at Aberdeen Proving Ground - South in Edgewood and H. Steven Blum Military Reservation in Glen Arm. Throughout the competition, service members from the Maryland Army National Guard and the Estonian Defence Force were tested on their knowledge of essential soldier skills along with mental and physical limits during the competition events that included a ruck march, a warrior task lane, a stress shoot event, obstacle course, and an appearance board. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff. Sgt. Danielle Lofton)