Maryland Best Warrior Competition 2022

The Maryland Army National Guard hosted their annual Best Warrior Competition from March 10-13, 2022 at Aberdeen Proving Ground - South in Edgewood and H. Steven Blum Military Reservation in Glen Arm. Throughout the competition, service members from the Maryland Army National Guard and the Estonian Defence Force were tested on their knowledge of essential soldier skills along with mental and physical limits during the competition events that included a ruck march, a warrior task lane, a stress shoot event, obstacle course, and an appearance board. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff. Sgt. Danielle Lofton)
