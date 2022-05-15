Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Stay Guard

    JOHNSTON, IA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit 

    135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Retention noncommissioned officers and senior leaders in the Iowa National Guard hosted an Operation Stay Guard event at Joint Force Headquarters in Johnston, Iowa, on May 14, 2022. The annual event gives Soldiers an opportunity to learn more about the benefits they receive in the Iowa National Guard before they make the decision to reenlist. Representatives from financial, education and healthcare services, Soldier and Family Readiness Services and more were available to answer questions. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2022
    Date Posted: 05.15.2022 12:36
    Category: Package
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Stay Guard, by SSG Tawny Schmit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Reenlist
    Iowa National Guard
    Retention
    Recruiting
    Always Ready
    Stay Guard

