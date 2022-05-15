video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Retention noncommissioned officers and senior leaders in the Iowa National Guard hosted an Operation Stay Guard event at Joint Force Headquarters in Johnston, Iowa, on May 14, 2022. The annual event gives Soldiers an opportunity to learn more about the benefits they receive in the Iowa National Guard before they make the decision to reenlist. Representatives from financial, education and healthcare services, Soldier and Family Readiness Services and more were available to answer questions. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)