Retention noncommissioned officers and senior leaders in the Iowa National Guard hosted an Operation Stay Guard event at Joint Force Headquarters in Johnston, Iowa, on May 14, 2022. The annual event gives Soldiers an opportunity to learn more about the benefits they receive in the Iowa National Guard before they make the decision to reenlist. Representatives from financial, education and healthcare services, Soldier and Family Readiness Services and more were available to answer questions. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2022 12:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|843303
|VIRIN:
|220515-A-KS612-208
|Filename:
|DOD_108977172
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|JOHNSTON, IA, US
|Hometown:
|JOHNSTON, IA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Stay Guard, by SSG Tawny Schmit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT