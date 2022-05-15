Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    124th in 124 May 2022-V3E5

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2022

    Video by Ryan White 

    124th Fighter Wing

    In this month's edition of the 124th in 124, Chief Master Sgt. James Tritle talks about Memorial Day events and the honor guard. Security Forces, Ops and others are highlighted in the news.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2022
    Date Posted: 05.15.2022 11:53
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 843296
    VIRIN: 220515-Z-FS166-1001
    Filename: DOD_108977153
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 124th in 124 May 2022-V3E5, by Ryan White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    news
    Idaho Air National Guard
    series
    124th in 124

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT