    B1/Col. Anderson CoC Stringer

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Celeste Zuniga 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. David Anderson takes command of the 307th Bomb Wing May 14, 2022 at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Celeste Zuniga)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2022
    Date Posted: 05.15.2022 10:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 843292
    VIRIN: 220514-F-FF833-1001
    Filename: DOD_108977047
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 

    This work, B1/Col. Anderson CoC Stringer, by SrA Celeste Zuniga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Barksdale AFB
    Change of Command
    307th Bomb Wing
    ReserveReady

