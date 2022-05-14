A C-17 is prepped for flight on the tarmac of Joint Base Charleston, while members of the 315th Aircraft Maintenace and 315th Maintenance Squadron Squadron prepare the aircraft on May 14, 2022. This multi-ship training demonstrates the teamwork of active-duty Airmen, Reservists and civilians to be mission-ready when the nation needs this critical capability. (U.S. Air Force B-Roll video by Tech. Sgt. Jeff Fitzmorris)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2022 10:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|843286
|VIRIN:
|220515-F-JQ507-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108976968
|Length:
|00:07:23
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 315th Airlift Wing Aircraft Maintenance and Maintenance Squadrons B-Roll package, by TSgt Jeff Fitzmorris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
