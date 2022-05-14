315th Airlift Wing Aircraft Maintenance and Maintenance Squadrons B-Roll package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A C-17 is prepped for flight on the tarmac of Joint Base Charleston, while members of the 315th Aircraft Maintenace and 315th Maintenance Squadron Squadron prepare the aircraft on May 14, 2022. This multi-ship training demonstrates the teamwork of active-duty Airmen, Reservists and civilians to be mission-ready when the nation needs this critical capability. (U.S. Air Force B-Roll video by Tech. Sgt. Jeff Fitzmorris)