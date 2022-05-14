Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    315th Airlift Wing Aircraft Maintenance and Maintenance Squadrons B-Roll package

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jeff Fitzmorris 

    315th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A C-17 is prepped for flight on the tarmac of Joint Base Charleston, while members of the 315th Aircraft Maintenace and 315th Maintenance Squadron Squadron prepare the aircraft on May 14, 2022. This multi-ship training demonstrates the teamwork of active-duty Airmen, Reservists and civilians to be mission-ready when the nation needs this critical capability. (U.S. Air Force B-Roll video by Tech. Sgt. Jeff Fitzmorris)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2022
    Date Posted: 05.15.2022 10:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 843286
    VIRIN: 220515-F-JQ507-1001
    Filename: DOD_108976968
    Length: 00:07:23
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 

    C-17
    Aircraft Maintenance
    AIr Force Reserve
    maintenance
    cargo
    Joint Base Charleston
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Air Force Reserve Command (AFRC)
    315th AMXS
    JQ507
    ReserveReady
    ReserveReform
    ReserveResilient

