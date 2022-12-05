Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    169th Fighter Wing F-16 flight line operations at Columbia Metropolitan Airport

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2022

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder 

    169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Following the wrap up of Sentry Savannah '22 at the Air Dominance Center in Georgia, the remainder of the South Carolina Air National Guard's F-16 fleet has returned to their temporary home at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport, Columbia, South Carolina, May 12, 2022. The SCANG's F-16s will be training and flying in and out of Columbia Metropolitan Airport for the next six months while major runway renovations are completed at their home base, McEntire Joint National Guard Base. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.14.2022 15:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: COLUMBIA, SC, US 

    F-16
    Air National Guard
    169th Fighter Wing
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    Columbia Metropolitan Airport

