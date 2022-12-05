Following the wrap up of Sentry Savannah '22 at the Air Dominance Center in Georgia, the remainder of the South Carolina Air National Guard's F-16 fleet has returned to their temporary home at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport, Columbia, South Carolina, May 12, 2022. The SCANG's F-16s will be training and flying in and out of Columbia Metropolitan Airport for the next six months while major runway renovations are completed at their home base, McEntire Joint National Guard Base. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2022 15:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|843242
|VIRIN:
|220512-Z-OL711-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108976450
|Length:
|00:09:32
|Location:
|COLUMBIA, SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 169th Fighter Wing F-16 flight line operations at Columbia Metropolitan Airport, by SMSgt Edward Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
