169th Fighter Wing F-16 flight line operations at Columbia Metropolitan Airport

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/843242" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Following the wrap up of Sentry Savannah '22 at the Air Dominance Center in Georgia, the remainder of the South Carolina Air National Guard's F-16 fleet has returned to their temporary home at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport, Columbia, South Carolina, May 12, 2022. The SCANG's F-16s will be training and flying in and out of Columbia Metropolitan Airport for the next six months while major runway renovations are completed at their home base, McEntire Joint National Guard Base. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)