49th MP BDE HHC at Qualification Range

Soldiers from the 49th MP Brigade, HHC qualified on the M17 and M4 range at Camp Roberts May 13, 2022. The Headquarters company has Soldiers from several job series. The Military Police Soliders do a great job mentoring the other job series. Staff Sgt. Matthew Walker takes us through the process (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. John Stephens, 49th MP Brigade, CAANG)