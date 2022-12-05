Members from Fleet Diving Unit Atlantic and Pacific, Royal Canadian Navy, assisted by the FBI Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team and U.S. Navy Divers, mentor Caribbean divers. The divers perform a dry run of skills and techniques prior to a dive as part of Exercise TRADEWINDS 22 in Belize City, Belize on May 12, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2022 12:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|843205
|VIRIN:
|220512-O-YH591-1001-C
|Filename:
|DOD_108976240
|Length:
|00:03:17
|Location:
|BZ
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Ex TRADEWINDS 22 - Dry run search techniques, by Cpl Hugo Montpetit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT