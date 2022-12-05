Ex TRADEWINDS 22 - Dry run search techniques

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members from Fleet Diving Unit Atlantic and Pacific, Royal Canadian Navy, assisted by the FBI Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team and U.S. Navy Divers, mentor Caribbean divers. The divers perform a dry run of skills and techniques prior to a dive as part of Exercise TRADEWINDS 22 in Belize City, Belize on May 12, 2022.