    Ex TRADEWINDS 22 - Dry run search techniques

    BELIZE

    05.12.2022

    Video by Canadian Forces Cpl Hugo Montpetit 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Members from Fleet Diving Unit Atlantic and Pacific, Royal Canadian Navy, assisted by the FBI Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team and U.S. Navy Divers, mentor Caribbean divers. The divers perform a dry run of skills and techniques prior to a dive as part of Exercise TRADEWINDS 22 in Belize City, Belize on May 12, 2022.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.14.2022 12:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 843205
    VIRIN: 220512-O-YH591-1001-C
    Filename: DOD_108976240
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: BZ

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ex TRADEWINDS 22 - Dry run search techniques, by Cpl Hugo Montpetit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #TRADEWINDS22

