Combat Advisors from the Florida National Guard Work with Partner Nations at TRADEWINDS22

Combat advisors from C Company, 2nd Infantry Battalion, 54th Security Force Assistance Brigade, Florida National Guard work with Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 156th Infantry Regiment, Louisiana Army National Guard and the Antigua Barbuda Defense Force preparing to go through tactical maneuvers at a range in Hattieville, Belize May 12, 2022 as part of the TRADEWINDS22 exercise. Tradewinds 2022 is a multinational exercise designed to expand the Caribbean region’s capability to mitigate, plan for, and respond to crises; increase regional training capacity and interoperability; develop new and refine existing standard operating procedures; enhance ability to defend exclusive economic zones; and promote human rights and adherence to shared international norms and values; fully integrate women into defense, peace and security missions; and increase maritime domain awareness to deter illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing activities. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Erica Jaros)
|05.12.2022
|05.14.2022 11:27
|B-Roll
|843198
|220512-Z-DH163-3083
|DOD_108976195
|00:01:25
|HATTIEVILLE, BZ
|1
|1
