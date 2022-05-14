Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    5 facts about Germany and NATO (master)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    05.14.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    NATO Foreign Affairs Ministers will gather in Berlin for an informal meeting of the North Atlantic Council starting on 14 May 2022. Here are 5 facts about Germany and its contribution to NATO.
    Synopsis

    Germany will host an informal meeting of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) at the level of Ministers of Foreign Affairs in Berlin, Germany on 14-15 May 2022. The meeting will be chaired by the NATO Deputy Secretary General, Mircea Geoană.
    Germany has been a vital part of the Alliance and its operations since joining in 1955.
    This video contains 5 facts about Germany and NATO.
    Transcript

    This is the international version of an edited video. Please refer to the master version for the full transcript.

    Usage rights
    This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.
    This video includes Thomson Reuters copyrighted library material licensed by NATO, which cannot be used as part of a new production without consent of the copyright holder.
    Please contact Thomson Reuters to clear this material.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2022
    Date Posted: 05.14.2022 11:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 843196
    VIRIN: 220514-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108976187
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FORMIN20220514

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT