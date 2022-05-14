5 facts about Germany and NATO (master)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NATO Foreign Affairs Ministers will gather in Berlin for an informal meeting of the North Atlantic Council starting on 14 May 2022. Here are 5 facts about Germany and its contribution to NATO.

Synopsis



Germany will host an informal meeting of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) at the level of Ministers of Foreign Affairs in Berlin, Germany on 14-15 May 2022. The meeting will be chaired by the NATO Deputy Secretary General, Mircea Geoană.

Germany has been a vital part of the Alliance and its operations since joining in 1955.

This video contains 5 facts about Germany and NATO.

Transcript



This is the international version of an edited video. Please refer to the master version for the full transcript.



Usage rights

This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.

This video includes Thomson Reuters copyrighted library material licensed by NATO, which cannot be used as part of a new production without consent of the copyright holder.

Please contact Thomson Reuters to clear this material.