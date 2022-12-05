1st Air Cavalry Brigade exercises FARP readiness during Swift Response

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Echo Company, 2-227th General Support Aviation Battalion, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade performs hot refueling on UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, operated by Soldiers with Bravo Company, 3-227th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 1ACB at a forward arming and refueling point (FARP) during Exercise Swift Response, Pepelishte, North Macedonia, May 12, 2022.



Exercise Swift Response 2022 is an annual multinational training exercise, which takes place in Eastern Europe, the Arctic High North, Baltics, and Balkans from May 2-20, 2022. It aims to present combat credible Army forces in Europe and Africa and enhance readiness by building airborne interoperability with Allies and Partners and the integration of joint service partnerships.



A FARP is a temporary facility organized, equipped, and deployed as far forward, or widely dispersed, as tactically feasible to provide fuel and ammunition necessary for the sustainment of aviation maneuver units in combat. Establishing a FARP allows commanders to extend the range of their aircraft or significantly increase time on station by eliminating the need for aircraft to return to the aviation unit’s central base of operations to refuel and rearm. FARPs may be task organized to provide maintenance support as well as air traffic control (ATC) services, if required.



FARPs are employed in support of aviation operations when the distance covered or endurance requirements exceed normal capabilities of the aircraft. FARPs may also be employed during rapid advances, when field trains are unable to keep pace. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Taylor Criswell)