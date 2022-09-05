National Police Week, Quad-legged Unmanned Ground Vehicles (Robot Dog)

A 325th Security Forces Squadron Quad-legged Unmanned Ground Vehicle is on display at an opening ceremony for National Police Week at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Tyndall paid homage to National Police Week during an opening ceremony, complete with equipment displays and law enforcement capabilities demonstrations.
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2022 18:19
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
