    National Police Week, Quad-legged Unmanned Ground Vehicles (Robot Dog)

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A 325th Security Forces Squadron Quad-legged Unmanned Ground Vehicle is on display at an opening ceremony for National Police Week at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Tyndall paid homage to National Police Week during an opening ceremony, complete with equipment displays and law enforcement capabilities demonstrations.

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 18:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 843163
    VIRIN: 220513-F-YO405-1003
    Filename: DOD_108975538
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    This work, National Police Week, Quad-legged Unmanned Ground Vehicles (Robot Dog), by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    rifles
    ACC
    weapons
    Team Tyndall
    robot dog
    Q-UGV

