The 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group’s WSEPs are formal, two-week evaluation exercises designed to test a squadron’s capabilities to conduct live-fire weapons systems during air-to-air combat training missions. This WSEP was also held in conjunction with Checkered Flag 22-2, a large-force aerial exercise held at Tyndall which fosters readiness and interoperability through the incorporation of 4th -and 5th-generation aircraft during air-to-air combat training.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2022 18:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|843162
|VIRIN:
|220513-F-YO405-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108975527
|Length:
|00:11:37
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Weapons System Evaluation Program-East 22.08, 325th Munitions Squadron, U.S. Navy, by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT