507th Air Refuleing Wing mission video highlighting the combat ready airpower of the Okies at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, May 13, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by 2d Lt. Mary Begy)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2022 17:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|843157
|VIRIN:
|220513-F-AO039-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108975460
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 507th Air Refueling Wing Mission Video, by 2nd Lt. Mary Begy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
