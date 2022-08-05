USARCENT Best Squad Competition Review

CAMP ARIFJAN, Kuwait- U.S. Army Soldiers from all over U.S. Army Central Command compete for the title of USARCENT Best Squad. (video by Sgt. Ian Valley, U.S. Army Central Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2022 19:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:04:37
|Location:
|KW
