    USARCENT Best Squad Competition Review

    KUWAIT

    05.08.2022

    Video by Sgt. Ian Valley 

    U.S. Army Central   

    CAMP ARIFJAN, Kuwait- U.S. Army Soldiers from all over U.S. Army Central Command compete for the title of USARCENT Best Squad. (video by Sgt. Ian Valley, U.S. Army Central Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 19:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 843146
    VIRIN: 220508-A-WG301-271
    Filename: DOD_108975346
    Length: 00:04:37
    Location: KW

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARCENT Best Squad Competition Review, by SGT Ian Valley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARCENT
    Best Squad Competition
    Strong Soldiers
    Strong Sergeants
    BSC2022

