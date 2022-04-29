DTRA Partners with EUCOM and Polish Special Forces for CWMD Training

Members from the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) in support of U.S. European Command (EUCOM) conducted Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction (CWMD) training with Polish Special Forces in Poland on 18-29 April.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2022 16:36
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|843142
|VIRIN:
|220429-D-DA818-684
|Filename:
|DOD_108975257
|Length:
|00:04:27
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
