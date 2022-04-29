Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DTRA Partners with EUCOM and Polish Special Forces for CWMD Training

    POLAND

    04.29.2022

    Video by Jessica Lewis 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    Members from the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) in support of U.S. European Command (EUCOM) conducted Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction (CWMD) training with Polish Special Forces in Poland on 18-29 April.

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 16:36
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 843142
    VIRIN: 220429-D-DA818-684
    Filename: DOD_108975257
    Length: 00:04:27
    Location: PL

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, DTRA Partners with EUCOM and Polish Special Forces for CWMD Training, by Jessica Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CWMD

