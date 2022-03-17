Resiliency and Grit: Spiritual

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/843136" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

To help ensure you're practicing self-care, we are dedicating the month of March to Building Back Grit and Resiliency. Throughout the month, we will be hosting events and information booths aimed at bolstering every aspect of your personal readiness. Resilience drives personal readiness, and personal readiness relies on five dimensions, sometimes called pillars: Physical, Emotional, Social, Spiritual, and Family. Sustaining healthy behaviors within and across these dimensions is essential to personal readiness. (U.S. Army video by Gerardo Estrada)