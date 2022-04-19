Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Supply Bn Participate In HEAT Trainer

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Casandra Lamas 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 1st Supply Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, participate in a High Mobility-Multi-Purpose Wheeled Vehicle Assistance Trainer (HEAT) on Camp Pendleton, California, April 19, 2022. The HEAT provides a realistic and relevant training environment for Marines to train tactical vehicle egress procedures in various degrees of vehicle rollover through cab doors and turret openings. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Casandra Lamas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 15:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 843133
    VIRIN: 220506-M-VR919-1001
    Filename: DOD_108975159
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    HEAT
    Egress
    1st Supply

