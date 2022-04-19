1st Supply Bn Participate In HEAT Trainer

U.S. Marines with 1st Supply Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, participate in a High Mobility-Multi-Purpose Wheeled Vehicle Assistance Trainer (HEAT) on Camp Pendleton, California, April 19, 2022. The HEAT provides a realistic and relevant training environment for Marines to train tactical vehicle egress procedures in various degrees of vehicle rollover through cab doors and turret openings. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Casandra Lamas)
