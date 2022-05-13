Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moody's Vet clinic keeps mission healthy

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Briana Beavers 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    The mission of Moody's Veterinary Treatment Facility (VTF) is to provide complete medical care for military working dogs, to prevent and control diseases and to provide veterinary health services to privately owned animals on a space-available basis. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Briana Beavers)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 15:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 843132
    VIRIN: 220513-F-OI882-1001
    Filename: DOD_108975140
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Moody's Vet clinic keeps mission healthy, by A1C Briana Beavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Moody Afb
    MWD
    Pets
    Veterinarian
    93rd AGOW
    23rd Wing

