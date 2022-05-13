The mission of Moody's Veterinary Treatment Facility (VTF) is to provide complete medical care for military working dogs, to prevent and control diseases and to provide veterinary health services to privately owned animals on a space-available basis. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Briana Beavers)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2022 15:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|843132
|VIRIN:
|220513-F-OI882-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108975140
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Moody's Vet clinic keeps mission healthy, by A1C Briana Beavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT